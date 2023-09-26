Crews put temporary repair on portion of Route 2 in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy stretch of road turned into bumper-to-bumper traffic Tuesday along state Route 2 in Cabell County heading toward Guyandotte.

The reason was so repairs could take place on a portion of road there. It’s an area drivers, like Linda Diehl, have raised safety concerns about.

“I’ve always worried about people wrecking there, hitting that going too fast and it’s so unlevel, " Diehl said.

The repairs are temporary.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, “crews are resurfacing a section of the road that had previously settled.”

Drivers like Diehl say this has been a problem spot for years and are skeptical about if these repairs will make for a smoother drive.

“It’s really not much smoother where they’re putting the black top,” Diehl said. “It needs to be fixed, but it needs to be fixed properly.”

When it comes to a permanent fix, a spokesperson says DOH will monitor the area and perform an engineering analysis for a long-term solution.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.