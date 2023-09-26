Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Six family members face charges after allegedly stealing $75,000 worth of fuel cards from an emergency medical services company in Ironton, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Monday.

Investigators say a former fleet manager at Patriot EMS stole fuel cards from the company and gave them to family members to use and sell.

“A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Tony Wilson, former fleet manager at Patriot EMS, along with his wife, two sons, a daughter and her husband, on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity,” the release from Yost’s office states.

In March 2022, the owner of Patriot EMS noticed unexplained charges to fuel cards for ambulances no longer in service, according to the release.

Spending records and gas station security footage showed Wilson and his family racked up charges as early as April 2020.

“In addition to pumping gas for their personal vehicles, video evidence shows them filling large fuel containers and buying gas for other individuals. One witness told law enforcement that Wilson’s daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Joshua Wiseman, resold gas at a 50% discount,” the release states.

- Tony Wilson faces several charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and theft of a credit card.

- Malea Wilson is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and receiving stolen property.

- Tiffany Wiseman is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and receiving stolen property.

- Joshua Wiseman is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and receiving stolen property.

- Christopher Wilson is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

- Tony Lee Wilson is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

The Ironton Police Department investigated the case.

