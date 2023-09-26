Huntington asked for review, treatment of recycled water from Ohio train derailment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following a freight train derailment in Ohio where toxic chemicals spilled or were burned off, the Huntington Sanitary Board will consider a permit application to further treat wastewater from around the derailment site in East Palestine and verify it is clean enough to be discharged into the Ohio River.

This environmental work performed in Huntington is entirely separate from the city’s drinking water supplies, which are uninvolved.

“I take the health and safety of every Huntingtonian seriously, and the members of the Sanitary Board will be holding all parties involved to the highest levels of accountability and scrutiny,” said Mayor Steve Williams, who is also one of three members of the Huntington Sanitary Board. “Knowing that we are responsible for the final treatment and discharge of the water reinforces Huntington Sanitary Board’s critical role in maintaining the health of the region’s watershed.”

The wastewater in question will come from the vicinity of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3. Norfolk Southern, operator of the derailed train, worked to capture and remove the water for an initial round of treatment on-site before transporting it to Huntington and other cities for additional processing.

“On behalf of Huntington, I’m proud we have the skilled workers and facilities capable of ensuring this water has been carefully treated, repeatedly tested and that it will undergo even more treatment and tests before it is removed from storage and returned to the environment,” said Williams.

The railroad contracted with Valicor, a nationally respected industry leader in treating wastewater, for further processing to meet federal oversight requirements and as an additional assurance that the water is safe to be released into the Ohio River.

“Valicor is an existing industrial customer that holds a permit for regular operation from the Sanitary Board. Given the complicated nature of the chemicals released in East Palestine, we are weighing a new permit for this project,” said Brian Bracey, Executive Director of the Huntington Water Quality Board. “This new permit would require additional testing and an even more stringent safety process than the existing permit provides.”

The U.S Environmental protection Agency (EPA) and the Ohio Department of Environmental protection (DEP) are coordinating cleanup of the East Palestine site. They, along with the West Virginia DEP, have authorized the final stage of the process to happen in Huntington.

All three organizations will be closely monitoring and regulating the cleanliness of the water before it’s returned to the Ohio River.

“Right now, the wastewater is being captured and contained in the East Palestine area and being treated onsite,” said Brian Bracey, Executive Director of Huntington Water Quality Board. “Before it leaves that facility, the water must meet federal, state and local standards for transportation to Valicor.”

After additional processing at the Valicor facility, the water will again be tested to ensure it meets all standards for wastewater treatment plant processing before delivery to the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant for a third and final processing.

“I look forward to the Sanitary Board’s careful review of Valicor’s permit application as another step in closing this chapter of the Ohio train derailment, safely, securely and in a manner that protects people, wildlife and the environment we share.”

The Huntington Water Quality Board and Sanitary Board will keep the public informed of any updates regarding this project through official public notices.

