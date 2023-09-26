K-9 loses use of hind legs after suffering spinal injury during training, police say

K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.
K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.(Twin Lakes Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN LAKES, Wis. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Wisconsin may be without the use of his back legs after he suffered a spinal injury, according to officials.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Twin Lakes Police Department said K-9 officer Jaxx was in training when a disc herniated into his spinal cord, causing him to lose the mobility of his hind legs.

The department said veterinarians did not recommend surgery and said he could have a “guarded recovery.”

Originally, officers said they were told surgery was likely and Jaxx would have to stay at the hospital for at least two days. However, that was not the chosen course of action and an officer with the department came to pick the dog up.

Although he is back home, it’s not yet known whether Jaxx will regain mobility.

Officers said they are keeping their spirits up in the hopes of a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Family indicted for allegedly stealing $75,000 of fuel cards from EMS company
Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company
The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly

Latest News

FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of...
Connecticut woman accused of abusing dogs as part of training service
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 South Carolina teens, officials say
Cabell County Clerk's Office helps residents get registered to vote
Cabell County Clerk's Office helps residents get registered to vote
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Cabell County Clerk's Office helps residents get registered to vote
Cabell County Clerk’s Office encourages voter registration