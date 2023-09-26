Mid week showers threaten

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is an oddity in the weather than focuses on spring showers. When the skies stay cloudy in March, April, May, often times showers and thunderstorms do not develop. But allow the sun to heat the earth in spring then showers do form in the afternoon. Since our weather the next few days will be a snapshot of spring, it stans to reason that early week cloudy and dry days will turn to afternoon showers once the sun shines on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight skies will trend fair with evening clearing unveiling the harvest moon. Overnight lows clouds and fog will develop. Low near 60. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mixed sky of sun and clouds with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on both days. Highs will crest in the upper 70s.

By Friday, the air will dry out enough for partial sunshine to take hold longer. This time the risk of early day showers will be replaced by a drier breeze.

By the weekend, a bounty of sunshine with hot afternoons and cozy nights will see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. No chance of rain is foreseen Saturday thru at least Tuesday.

