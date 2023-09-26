Protecting your hearing in the fall with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall is officially here. This time of year means football games, fairs and festivals, and scary movies. As you head out for all that fun, make sure you’re protecting your ears.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears with Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four with some safety tips for the new season.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting
Family indicted for allegedly stealing $75,000 of fuel cards from EMS company
Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes

Latest News

Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Huntington asked for review, treatment of recycled water from Ohio train derailment
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, September 26th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Crews on scene say a man who drove his car into the Kanawha River early Tuesday was able to get...
No injuries after car crashes into river