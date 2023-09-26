Road closed after driver crashes into creek

(MGN)
By WSWAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in Kanawha County is closed on Tuesday after a driver lost control and crashed into a creek, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened along Roxalana Road. The emergency call came in around 2:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, no injuries have been reported but Roxalana Road in Dunbar is shut down in the 2100 block.

Further information has not been released.

