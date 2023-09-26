Smokies Stadium releases parking plan for record-attendance Oliver Anthony show

Anthony seemingly blew up overnight with his popular song “Rich Men North of Richmond.”
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokies Stadium is expecting near-record attendance for its upcoming Oliver Anthony concert. As such, stadium representatives have released a plan for parking.

Anthony seemingly blew up overnight with his popular song “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Now, he’s expected to stack Smokies Stadium, the third venue chosen for his Knoxville-area show.

Due to crowd expectations, the stadium is opening up three overflow lots with complimentary shuttles. The main lot can only hold 1,600 cars, so police will also be on hand to direct people to the appropriate spot.

Additionally, stadium representatives said the Sept. 28 show is general admission, meaning the earlier guests arrive, the more likely it is that they’ll get the seats they want.

