Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injuries late Monday night after a crash in the Lesage area involving a tanker truck hauling chemicals, Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene say.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. As of 11 p.m., the Left Fork of Nine Mile Road was closed in that area.

Deputies say the driver was complaining of back pain but is expected to be OK. He had to be freed from the wreckage.

Investigators were keeping our crew back about a mile as a precaution. They weren’t certain if the tanker was leaking any contents.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, crews are expected to be on the scene into early Tuesday morning.

