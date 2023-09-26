Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person dead after crash
Marshall beats UCF Saturday night at Hoops Family Field
Herd holds off UCF
Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash

Latest News

Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Motorcyclist dead following crash
Motorcyclist dead following crash