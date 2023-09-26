Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Family indicted for allegedly stealing $75,000 of fuel cards from EMS company
Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly
A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
Witness reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden joins striking UAW workers in Michigan; White House says he’s first modern president to visit a picket line
Addiction Recovery Center | A Road to Recovery
Addiction Recovery Care | A Road to Recovery
Pet Hunger Awareness Day
Pet Hunger Awareness Day
Foxfire Music & Arts Festival
Foxfire Music & Arts Festival