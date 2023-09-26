Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died on Monday in a crash along State Route 2 (Ohio River Road).

Kenneth Epps, of South Point, passed away Monday in the Lesage area after a deadly crash involving a van and a motorcycle, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. near Hillbilly Hotdogs in the 6900 block of State Route 2.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

