.$2 million in grant funding awarded to area fire departments(.)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Agencies tasked with saving lives are getting a major financial boost to help themselves.

The West Side Volunteer Fire Department in St. Albans and 24 other fire departments across seven West Virginia counties have been awarded a $2 million grant to split between them.

On each and every call handled by the fire department, firefighters are thinking about the preciousness of life and what it takes to save each one.

“We could go out of here today with a brand new set of protective gear and it gets torn up or burn in the fire and it has to be replaced,” Deputy Fire Chief Danny Dalton said. “You’re looking at $6-7,000 each time you outfit each fireman.”

Dalton said it’s thoughts like those that started a conversation about a year ago among firefighters to look into grant funding to help cover the costs of gear and some new equipment. They quickly learned they were not the only departments with those thoughts.

“We had a meeting, and we tried to open it up to everybody to get involved and the department that showed up and got on board. We’re all on the same page, but for the Westside Fire Department, our priority was getting new protective gear for our firefighters, and that’s what we applied for, as well as nozzles and hoses and things,” he explained. “As the conversation went into the first few stages, the first couple of months, it kept growing and growing and growing and we ended up with 25 departments that were all basically on the same page with the same needs.”

Now a year later those 25 fire departments, both volunteer and career in the area, will benefit from a $2 million award for equipment from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant program.

“It’s nearly 400 sets of protective gear, numerous appliances, nozzles, fittings and hoses,” Dalton said.

“It lifts a great weight off your shoulders, when you’re in this operation, because everything’s costly. I mean, everything costs continue to rise. but the funding just isn’t there. so when you land this type of funding, you’re very fortunate because this, I mean, this will be grateful for years to come for this grant.”

Dalton said, considering the hardships fire departments of all types have been through the last few years, he is excited so many agencies can invest in the essential necessities to keep their crews and communities safe.

“With this grant, it’s going to bring us up to steady state-of-the-art equipment, to better serve the people that we do serve, not only us here. We’re very fortunate here, but we have fire departments in the southern part of the state that are struggling, that are part of this grant, that I can only imagine the impact it’s gonna have for them and the communities they serve,” he said.

“I have to first say thank you to our grant writer, because he prides himself in the work he does, he’s been in the volunteer fire service for years itself, he took this upon himself and came to us with this idea and it all panned out, his name is Tommy Miller and, I mean, we owe everything to him.”

South Fork Volunteer Fire Department in Pendleton County also received grant funding just more than $310,000.

