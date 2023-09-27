2-year-old suffers head injury after falling 25 feet at state park

A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at the Taughannock Falls State Park in New York. (Source: WBNG)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at a state park in New York over the weekend.

According to New York Parks and Recreations, the child fell about 25 feet off a trail near the lower falls at the Taughannock Falls State Park Sunday evening.

Officials said the 2-year-old was hiking with his parents at the time of the incident.

He was found and taken to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Authorities urged anyone visiting a state park to make sure they stay on designated trails while keeping away from cliffs.

Park officials said its crews are thankful for the first responder’s response in getting the child proper medical care. The boy is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Family indicted for allegedly stealing $75,000 of fuel cards from EMS company
Family accused of stealing $75K in fuel cards from EMS company
Fight in church parking lot turns deadly

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 South Carolina teens, officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu