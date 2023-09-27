April-like shower pattern on Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A typical “spring” in fall shower pattern arrived on Wednesday. The tradeoff for Scioto and Ohio Valley scattered downpours focused on a relatively unscathed Kanawha Valley and southern Coalfield rain pattern. We know the drill in spring when April showers do not fall uniformly. Rather rains tend to be scattered shot with some areas getting a quick inch at the expense of other towns getting away scott-free.

Looking ahead to Thursday the pattern of showers will tend to be more widespread as far as rain falling, though heavier rains points west (Ohio, Kentucky) will contrast markedly to lighter rains that fall points east (Charleston into the high country).

Tonight, evening showers fade at sundown then regenerate pre-dawn. Low 60. Thursday mostly cloudy and humid with showers to start then scattered late day showers to end. In between several drying hours will take hold. High 75.

Friday partly cloudy and warm with a chance of a leftover shower. High 78.

Saturday and Sunday clear night, hot and sunshiny days. Highs will reach the 80s. lows in the upper 50s.

Then hot and sunny weather for much of next week as the fall dry season takes hold again.

An a reminder, after a long dry spell, roads can be slick to drive upon where grease and grime have collected. so slow down!

