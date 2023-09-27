Arrest made in fraud investigation

Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail.
Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection to several thousand dollars in fraudulent charges, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a fraud investigation began on September 5, 2023.

The victim told deputies she hired Jason Rice to do work on her home. According to the victim, Rice said he could not be paid by check and attached the victim’s debit card information to several money transfer apps.

Shortly after, the victim began noticing transactions on her bank statement that she did not approve.

In total, more than $7,000 in transactions were made between June of 2023 and September of 2023, officials say.

Jason Rice, 40, of Oak Hill, has been charged with 74 counts of felony computer fraud and the felony offense of obtaining money under false presence.

Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending the posting of a $50,000 bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Charleston Police say the body of Tamber Bernelle Johnson, 31, from Falling Waters, West...
Body found on Greenbrier Street identified
Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash
Road closed after driver crashes into creek

Latest News

W.Va. Public Service Commission issues order in hydrant maintenance investigation
W.Va. Public Service Commission issues order in hydrant maintenance investigation
The story of a small town’s struggle against toxic waste in West Virginia will soon get a...
‘Impossible Town’ tells the story of West Virginia community’s fight against toxic waste
National Preparedness Month
National Preparedness Month
Dutch Fryers
Dutch Fryers