Arrest made in fraud investigation

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection to several thousand dollars in fraudulent charges, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a fraud investigation began on September 5, 2023.

The victim told deputies she hired Jason Rice to do work on her home. According to the victim, Rice said he could not be paid by check and attached the victim’s debit card information to several money transfer apps.

Shortly after, the victim began noticing transactions on her bank statement that she did not approve.

In total, more than $7,000 in transactions were made between June of 2023 and September of 2023, officials say.

Jason Rice, 40, of Oak Hill, has been charged with 74 counts of felony computer fraud and the felony offense of obtaining money under false presence.

Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending the posting of a $50,000 bond.

