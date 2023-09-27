Changes to the Putnam Animal Shelter are underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the past couple of months, the Putnam County Animal Shelter has seen many changes.

Eli was wrongfully euthanized at the Putnam County Animal Shelter back in June.

“It has been the whole county someway somehow stepping in,” said volunteer Debbie Deweese. “We started here July the second.”

The county got involved, launching an investigation into the shelter.

The outcome of that investigation implemented a Board of Directors, and Jon Rutherford, who is the shelter’s new chief humane officer, made the shelter a no-kill shelter.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to all of Putnam County the businesses, the churches, the schools, everyone that has jumped on board, volunteers to help us get to where we are today,” Deweese said.

Deweese has led donation efforts for the shelter while volunteering every weekend. Deweese describes the state of the shelter just a month ago.

“We were dealing with a lot of contamination obviously,” Deweese said.

The shelter had to close to the public because of disease in cats and dogs. Debbie said seeing the animal’s condition was heartbreaking.

“Especially the day that I found the first freezer full of animals that were no longer alive in trash bags or maybe not even in a bag,” Deweese said.

Since then, a new parking area, changes to the shelter’s operations and a project to build an outside play area are underway.

“There will be a play area, there will be a splash pad so they can play,” Deweese said.

