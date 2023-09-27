City Council considers measure to permit open containers in designated areas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - PODAs, also known as “private outdoor designed areas,” involve a permit that allows customers to purchase and walk around designated areas with alcohol.

“This is not about promoting drinking, it’s not a partisan bill. It’s more about giving the businesses, the restaurants downtown specialty another tool in their toolkit to bring in customers through their establishments,” Charleston City Councilman Chad Robinson said.

Now where can you actually do this? Under the City Council measure, the areas include City Center, Elk City, Bridge Road, and Capitol Market.

For downtown Charleston, this area would cover portions from Hale Street all the way to Summers Street.

But there are rules in place for a measure like this one.

“There will be designated cups that you can purchase at each establishment that participates and they can carry outside, for example from Fife Street to Adelphia,” Robinson said.

Those cups will be specific PODA cups provided to each business from the city. It is is a voluntary opportunity for businesses that are already permitted to sell alcohol can apply to become PODA permitted.

“This is basically where you’re allowed to drink, not who can serve and where to sell,” Robinson said.

The downtown Retail and Restaurant Association is holding a meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday for local businesses to attend to learn more information about what this would look like for their business. From there, the City Council will vote Monday on the PODA measure during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Robinson said that upon passage of the measure, he hopes that PODA can be implemented at businesses in time for the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.