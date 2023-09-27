Feds claim unequal funding at W.Va. State University

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two federal agencies claim West Virginia State University has been short-changed by state leaders to the tune of more than $800 million.

Keyira Curtis, a West Virginia State student and former member of its Board of Governors, said the claims are concerning.

“Eight hundred million could do so much for our university, especially given that our campus is small,” she told WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

The claim is focused on West Virginia State’s role as a land-grant institution -- one of only two in the Mountain State, the other being West Virginia University.

The U.S. Departments of Education and Agriculture claim both institutions should receive equal state funding to match federal grant dollars. The departments made that claim in a recent letter to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The agencies writing, in part, “West Virginia State University... while producing extraordinary graduates... has not been able to advance in ways that are on par with West Virginia University... in large part due to unbalanced funding.”

The letter pointed to more than $850 million over 30 years, money that would have been made available to West Virginia State but was not.

West Virginia State President Ericke Cage, in a statement provided to WSAZ, acknowledged the historic gap and said the departments’ letter speaks for itself. His statement reads:

“While our university has made tremendous strides with the funds we have received in serving the people of West Virginia, we could have done even more if we had been receiving our full land-grant match all along,” Cage said in his prepared statement.

For now, Cage’s focus is on future funding. He says leadership at the state Capitol shares in that vision, passing legislation this year so the state leaves nothing on the table going forward.

That legislation, which received near unanimous support, says the state “shall maximize the full federal matching requirement” at both WVU and West Virginia State.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, told WSAZ’s Curtis Johnson that it equates to $400,000 in this year’s budget.

“I can’t think of any reason that I would accept for us ever giving those two institutions less money than what would fully match their federal allocation,” he said. “I can’t think of any reason why we would ever accept doing less than that.”

The speaker said a retroactive reimbursement is unlikely.

Keyira says the promise of an equal footing is more important than a grudge.

“I do think that our universities both contribute to West Virginia’s glory,” she said. “I think that both of our universities bring something different to what is West Virginia.”

West Virginia is one of 16 states targeted by the federal agencies.

Among others, Kentucky where the feds have pointed to a $170 million imbalance between University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University in Frankfort.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.