‘Impossible Town’ tells the story of West Virginia community’s fight against toxic waste

MINDEN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The story of a small town’s struggle against toxic waste in West Virginia will soon get a national stage.

For years, Minden residents battled cancer, disease, and death after Shaffer Equipment dumped PCB-laden transformers at a nearby dump site in the early 1980s. Since the EPA designed the area a superfund site in 2019, a documentary film crew has chronicled the community’s quest for justice.

The debut of ‘Impossible Town’ comes just weeks before a major meeting is set between Minden residents and the EPA to discuss a possible resolution on October 26th. Impossible Town

The documentary film chronicles the work of Dr. Hassan Amjad, who first noticed the problem in the 1980s when patient after patient from Minden started backing back with a cancer diagnosis. The EPA had told residents, including the family of Annetta Scarbro, that the PCBs were gone following the clean-up completed earlier.

“You trust a government agency telling you they’re gone,” she recalled at the time. “Of course, they were the ones that did the clean-up.” Her mother later died of cancer, while her son was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Dr. Hassan Amjad knew something was not right and continued to fight for answers up until his death in 2017, when his daughter, Dr. Ayne Amjad, took up the fight.

By 2019, they convinced the EPA to come back for more testing, which confirmed what Dr. Amjad already knew -- The PCBs were still there.

“The EPA, they have agencies that could do medical monitoring. But there’s always some reason it’s not being done. You can’t have a small provider do this. There has to be a better system.”

The documentary ‘Impossible Town’ is about the community’s fight for a better system. With the EPA’s anticipated visit at the end of October, residents say there is no happy ending for the countless lives lost. Dr. Amjad’s hope is that the film will not only shine a light on their struggle, but also provide a path forward for those in the same fight.

“You have a Minden in every part of the country. Every state has a Minden. I think it shines a positive light on the people in West Virginia who are trying to work together and the people who really do care. I think it’s a positive message and I hope people see that.”

The film’s West Virginia premiere is set for Saturday in Clarksburg, W.Va. For a full list of dates and times, visit Screenings — Impossible Town

