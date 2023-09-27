L.E.O. Health & Wellness opens “The Basement” with Barbells & Bombshells

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - L.E.O. Health & Wellness is teaming up with Barbells & Bombshells to launch a new gym and training center.

Dr. Jodelle Yount, Eden Roach, and Brittany Stallo stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about “The Basement.”

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

