Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in southern W.Va.
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen on the West Virginia Turnpike in the Beckley area, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday.
William Heilman, 77, is a dementia patient, troopers say.
He was last seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Equinox with New York registration KVL2136.
Investigators say Heilman has black hair and wears metal frame glasses. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt while leaving Tamarack around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the West Virginia Turnpike (I-77/I-64).
His direction of travel is unknown.
