Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission

Police say a man was stabbed at the men's shelter at Huntington's City Mission.
Police say a man was stabbed at the men's shelter at Huntington's City Mission.(Storyblocks)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police officers and EMS are at Huntington City Mission after a stabbing involving a box cutter.

According to a Cabell County 911 supervisor, the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. when two men got into a verbal altercation and one of the men pulled out a box cutter, cutting the other man.

Officers say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

They said a suspect has been detained.

The incident happened inside the dining hall.

