Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police officers and EMS are at Huntington City Mission after a stabbing involving a box cutter.

According to a Cabell County 911 supervisor, the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. when two men got into a verbal altercation and one of the men pulled out a box cutter, cutting the other man.

Officers say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

They said a suspect has been detained.

The incident happened inside the dining hall.

