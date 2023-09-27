Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police officers and EMS are at Huntington City Mission after a stabbing involving a box cutter.
According to a Cabell County 911 supervisor, the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. when two men got into a verbal altercation and one of the men pulled out a box cutter, cutting the other man.
Officers say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
They said a suspect has been detained.
The incident happened inside the dining hall.
