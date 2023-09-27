W.Va. Public Service Commission issues order in hydrant maintenance investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission has ordered that West Virginia American Water has 10 days to file unredacted responses to an ongoing hydrant maintenance investigation.

The state PSC released that information Wednesday.

WSAZ’s investigation False Security resulted in action from Gov. Jim Justice, state lawmakers and the PSC.

That investigation stemmed from two separate fires in West Virginia where crews didn’t have an adequate water supply to fight the fires. One was a house fire May 5 in Charleston -- 15 months after crews faced a similar issue fighting a fire at a Pizza Hut in Danville.

