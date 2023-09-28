Congestion after crash along I-64

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic delays are being reported following a crash along I-64 on Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the Nitro exit in the eastbound lanes of I-64, according to 911 dispatchers.

Emergency crews have moved the vehicles involved from the roadway, but delays have been reported.

No injuries have been reported.

