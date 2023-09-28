Fire destroys apartment building

Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no injuries, but five families were affected.(Alex Jackson)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five families are without a home after an overnight fire destroyed an apartment building.

The fire started a little before 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Beech St. Firefighters believe it started in the kitchen area of one of the apartments, then spread through a shared attic to the roof.

No one was injured. Firefighters say there were six units in the building, and five families lived there.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Smith, who police say is currently homeless, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
Families react after students not recognized during football game
Hoover families react after players not recognized during Sissonville game

Latest News

A tractor trailer crash has shut down all traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike.
HAZMAT situation closes West Virginia Turnpike
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 28th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Gloomy Thursday
First Warning Forecast
State Auditor's Office teaching firefighters about finances
State Auditor’s Office helping volunteer fire departments manage finances