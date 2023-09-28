Fire destroys apartment building

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five families are without a home after an overnight fire destroyed an apartment building.

The fire started a little before 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Beech St. Firefighters believe it started in the kitchen area of one of the apartments, then spread through a shared attic to the roof.

No one was injured. Firefighters say there were six units in the building, and five families lived there.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.

