Gun crime investigations training held in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An event billed as a crime gun summit was held Wednesday in Huntington with the goal of strengthening gun crime investigations.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Louisville Division partnered with the Huntington Police Department to hold the event at the Mountain Health Arena.

Law enforcement from Boyd County, Kentucky, to Putnam County, West Virginia, participated in the training session.

One of the resources discussed was the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which uses technology to examine guns and bullets found at crime scenes and connects them to guns used in other crimes, even if that crime was in another part of the country.

“Everybody has limited resources,” Shawn Morrow, the special agent in charge for the ATF Louisville Division said. “This is a way to be efficient and effective. It’s a system designed to accept evidence from different crime scenes and help investigators draw links to identify offenders responsible for violent crime.”

“As much as we know our criminal element likes to transfer themselves from one area to the next, it just keeps us ahead of the game in the ability to catch criminals,” Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said.

The ATF Louisville Division is holding a series of these trainings across Kentucky and West Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia also played a role in supporting the training Wednesday.

