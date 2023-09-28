Lawson Cancer Center opens new 24-room treatment floor

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The team at Lawson Cancer Center is expanding their treatment by adding a new space on the 11th floor.

It’s complete with 24 new treatment rooms with new technology and equipment, and has patients and staff excited about the upgrade.

“We’ve really enjoyed seeing the patients faces as they come in and see everything new and state of the art,” said oncology nurse Sarah Vazquez.

Cancer treatment isn’t usually described as relaxing, which is why the goal with the new rooms was to make them as comfortable as possible, with calming scenery.

“When you hear that word cancer, it’s a very nerve-wracking, devastating word to a patient,” said Assistant Vice President of Physician Practice Vickie Justus. “When they come in, they’re very nervous and anxious, and this gives them a space they can relax and have their family with them.”

“A patient can choose what kind of relaxing nature video they want to watch that day, if it’s the ocean or a waterfall or a prairie,” Vazquez said. “There are sound machine sounds that come out that add to that relaxing atmosphere.”

This expansion created 37 new jobs and retained 152, while giving cancer patients a new environment while receiving treatment.

“To be able to stay close to home, to be taken care of by hometown friends and neighbors, and for us to be able to provide them with a place they can relax and take a deep breath,” Vazquez said.

“I love that we have this convenience and this comfort for the patient, but also as a cancer survivor myself who’s been through chemo, I know what it’s like on the other side and what it’s going to mean to our patients as well,” Justus said.

This was funded by a $5 million dollar grant.

