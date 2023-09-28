Local businesses discuss PODA implementation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston City Council is trying to make new ways to enjoy different parts of the city with a drink in hand, and local businesses met Thursday to discuss what a proposal like this would look like for their business.

Local business in downtown Charleston met to learn more about a private outdoor designated area (PODA), leaving many excited and many wanting to know more.

Businesses that came out posed questions about how this would be implemented and even potential liability concerns. In its current form, the resolution would allow people to enjoy beverages in the area from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Kevin Madison, president of the downtown Charleston Association, helped lead the meeting and answer questions. He says this is a way to make Charleston shine among the rest.

“It makes Charleston more attractive to the visitor,” Madison said. “All the businesses downtown, we do this 365 days a year already. We are not passing PODA to create More problems downtown. We are just competing with other cities across the country and making it more inviting.”

And business owners like Kim Rossi, who owns Stella’s Gelataria and Market downtown, agree with that sentiment.

“I think Charleston has such a moment of renaissance going on right now and I think this is going to help even bring more people into the city, into events, and I think its going to attract people from out of state, as well, that are used to something similar to PODA in their hometowns.”

Charleston city council is expected to vote Monday on this resolution.

