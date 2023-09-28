Man arrested in connection with DUI-related crash

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with a three-car crash that sent six people to the hospital earlier this month in Milton, according to the Milton Police Department.

Franky Demarco faces several charges including DUI causing injury, police say.

The crash happened Sept. 12 on U.S. 60 in Milton.

Police say an arrest was only made now because they had to get a search warrant for bloodwork from the hospital.

