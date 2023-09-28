Mobile sports betting begins in Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Mobile sports betting has been a long time coming for many Kentuckians, and now it’s here.

John Saltz was born and raised in Kentucky and said he was placing bets all Thursday morning.

“I’m glad that they have finally brought this to Kentucky because I was tired of having to drive across the bridge anytime I wanted to place a sports bet ... yeah doin’ it at home, that’s the main thing if you want to place a bet, you don’t have to get in the car and drive across the bridge,” Saltz said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said this can help keep money in Kentucky, which went to other states before. Sports wagering at brick-and-mortar facilities opened up early September, and the governor said it generated a lot of excitement.

“I’ve heard the people in Kentucky are having fun. These are entertainment dollars, and they should always be treated as such without going to far,” Beshear said.

The Governor’s Office said in the first two weekends of retail wagering, preliminary numbers exceeded $4.5 million.

