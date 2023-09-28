Owners of Tackle Box Fishing and Hunting set to retire

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - After decades of serving their community, the owners of Tackle Box Fishing and Hunting in South Point are moving on to the next chapter of their lives.

Greg Drown, who built the business from the ground up 43 years ago, said while he will never forget the memories he shared within his business, it’s time to retire.

Greg’s wife Debra has helped run the shop and knows how much time and effort Greg dedicates to his craft, such as making his own hand-made lures.

The shop has drawn people in from hours away and helped make memories that will last forever.

“I’ve had people for the last few weeks come in here and say ‘I bought my first bow off you, I bought my first rod off you’ … and now they’re passing it down to their kids and grandkids. We’ve been doing this a long time,” Greg Drown said.

The store is having a 25% off sale on Thursday, Sept. 28.

