Police confirm 2 bodies discovered in Ohio County during search after airplane crash

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police has confirmed two bodies were found Thursday morning after a search for a crashed airplane.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Owensboro Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report from the Evansville Airport Control Tower of a possible airplane crash in Ohio County.

Authorities from both the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office assumed joint command of the search due to the proximity to the county line.

Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County Fire Department, the Whitesville Fire Department, Daviess County and Ohio County EMA and Ohio County EMS all responded to the command post, which was initially established at Deserter Creek and Old Deserter Creek Roads.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright, the aircraft had two personnel on board. An instructor pilot and a student pilot, were en route to Owensboro from Bowling Green when the tower lost contact. At the time of the suspected crash, a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area.

According to Trooper Corey King, KSP has officially located the two passengers’ bodies on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. Their identity has yet to be revealed at this time.

OHIO CO:@kystatepolice and search crews have located two bodies related to an airplane crash off KY 764 in Ohio Co KY



The airplane was reported missing last night by FAA. A debris field was located by drone earlier this morning.



KSP and FAA are investigating the incident — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) September 28, 2023

The initial search was set up based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings of the pilot’s cell phone and the Life360 app. Three drones and an airplane were launched to search the area from the air once the weather cleared and as more information became available.

The search was centered around New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County on Highway 764. Shortly after units focused on that area paperwork associated with an aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area behind the church.

Officials announced they found a plane wing in their original search location on Thursday around 8:30 a.m., according to our sister station WFIE.

