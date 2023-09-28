Queen guitarist Brian May played a huge role in NASA mission to collect asteroid sample

A rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea, and NASA brought a sample from a nearby asteroid with the help of Queen guitarist Brian May. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brian May is a rock ‘n’ roll legend and now also an accomplished scientist who is being credited with helping bring home NASA’s first asteroid sample.

The asteroid sample collected by NASA was taken from a giant space rock that has the potential to collide with the earth sometime in the future.

The sample was obtained by OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu and flown back into the earth’s orbit Sunday, according to CNN.

OSIRIS-REx, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, left the planet in 2016 and started to orbit Bennu in 2018. It collected the sample in 2020 and started its nearly 4 billion-mile journey back to Earth in May 2021.

In a clip aired on NASA TV Sunday, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May told viewers he was “immensely proud” to have contributed to such a feat.

May reportedly played an important role in the mission. He created stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data that allowed the mission leader and his team to find a site safe enough to land and collect a sample.

Despite his contribution, May was unable to attend the historic event as the asteroid sample was received by NASA.

“I’m rehearsing for a Queen tour but my heart stays with you as this precious sample is recovered,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of state Route 2.
Victim of deadly crash identified by sheriff’s office
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes
Charleston Police say the body of Tamber Bernelle Johnson, 31, from Falling Waters, West...
Body found on Greenbrier Street identified
Road closed after driver crashes into creek
Head-on crash closes part of Route 2
Route 2 back open after deadly crash

Latest News

A 15-month-old child was saved by Portland Fire and Rescue after overdosing and choking on a...
First responders save 1-year-old child who overdosed on drugs, started choking on tinfoil
The store is having a 25% off sale on Thursday, September 28.
Owners of Tackle Box Fishing and Hunting set to retire
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him
A rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea, and NASA brought a sample from a nearby...
Dumbo octopus spotted on expedition, NASA brings back asteroid sample with help from Brian May