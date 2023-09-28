Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An organization in Scioto County is lending a hand to those who have served our country.

Sam McKibbin stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about some of the resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Smith, who police say is currently homeless, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
Families react after students not recognized during football game
Hoover families react after players not recognized during Sissonville game

Latest News

James and the Giant Peach Jr. with First Stage Theatre Company
James and the Giant Peach Jr. with First Stage Theatre Company
Gritt's Farm on First Look at Four
Gritt’s Farm on First Look at Four
Congestion after crash along I-64
A tractor trailer crash has shut down all traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike.
HAZMAT situation closes West Virginia Turnpike