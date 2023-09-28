SHERIFF | One arrested for murder following incident in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person has been taken into police custody for murder, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge is in connection with an incident that ended Wednesday evening in the westbound lanes of US 52, the sheriff says.

The New Boston Police Department asked for the sheriff’s department’s assistance on Wednesday evening and now the sheriff’s department is now handling the investigation.

Further information has not been released.

