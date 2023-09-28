SILVER ALERT | Man, 62, leaves hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who was last seen leaving St. Mary’s Medical Center on September 26.

According to officials, Daniel Floyd McClellan is diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

Officers believe McClellan may have gotten on a bus possibly heading to Lincoln County.

He is described as 5′10, 154 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Further information has not been released.

