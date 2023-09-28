Team of the Week | Portsmouth West

The Portsmouth West Senators are our Team of the Week going into this Football Friday Night.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a heartbreaking opening-night loss where Fairland scored the go-ahead touchdown as time expired, the Portsmouth West Senators have reeled off five straight wins in the 2023 campaign.

“We preach, as a lot of teams do, just being 1-0 each week,” Senators head Coach Todd Gilliland said.

Friday night they vetoed the Minford Falcons bid to end their winning streak, cruising to a 34-7 victory.

“It’s always a physical matchup when we play them, always a close game,” senior receiver Jeffery Bishop said. “We just took preparation really seriously that week, and we came out on top.”

The performance earned Portsmouth West the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

“It’s really exciting,” Gilliland said. “I’m glad for our kids. They’ve been doing a lot of work throughout the summer and throughout this season. It’s good to be recognized by WSAZ and the surrounding community.”

The Senators are also hoping to hold onto the Halloween Bowl Trophy as they travel to Wheelersburg at the end of the season. Both schools’ colors are black and orange.

