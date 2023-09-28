W.Va. Circuit Judge announces retirement plans

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles has announced plans to retire effective Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to a letter from Chief Circuit Judge Gregory Howard.

Chiles, who served as Cabell County prosecutor before his appointment as a circuit judge, made the announcement Thursday.

Judge Howard wrote, “Judge Chiles has been a great friend and mentor to me for many years and I would like to thank him for his 41 years of service to the citizens of Cabell County and the State of West Virginia. I know he is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with his wife and family in retirement.”

Chief Justice Elizabeth D. Walker has appointed former Cabell County Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon to temporarily fill the vacancy until Gov. Jim Justice appoints a new judge.

