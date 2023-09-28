W.Va. Circuit Judge announces retirement plans

W.Va. Circuit Judge announces retirement plans
W.Va. Circuit Judge announces retirement plans(KTVF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles has announced plans to retire effective Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to a letter from Chief Circuit Judge Gregory Howard.

Chiles, who served as Cabell County prosecutor before his appointment as a circuit judge, made the announcement Thursday.

Judge Howard wrote, “Judge Chiles has been a great friend and mentor to me for many years and I would like to thank him for his 41 years of service to the citizens of Cabell County and the State of West Virginia. I know he is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with his wife and family in retirement.”

Chief Justice Elizabeth D. Walker has appointed former Cabell County Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon to temporarily fill the vacancy until Gov. Jim Justice appoints a new judge.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
HAZMAT situation closes portion of West Virginia Turnpike
Smith, who police say is currently homeless, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after running over man with SUV

Latest News

Hazmat situation closes West Virginia Turnpike
Hazmat situation closes West Virginia Turnpike
According to emergency dispatchers, northbound lanes of I-77 are still closed between Mossy and...
Tractor-trailer overturns on W.Va. turnpike
Lawson Cancer Center opens new 24-room treatment floor
Lawson Cancer Center opens new 24-room treatment floor
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash