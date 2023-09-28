WVSP hidden camera case lands in court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County circuit judge weighed in Thursday on evidence sharing in lawsuits involving allegations of a hidden camera system at the West Virginia State Police Training Academy.

It marked the first court appearance for attorneys in the case, since anonymous letters -- obtained by WSAZ -- revealed allegations of a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the State Police Training Academy. One letter claims a trooper, who has since died, constructed the hidden camera system. Its recordings later were found on a thumb drive and destroyed.

WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson asked the former head of State Police, Jan Cahill, about the allegations prior to Cahill’s resignation.

“Was everybody that was in those videos notified?” Johnson asked in March.

“There was only one person,” Cahill replied. “That letter that you’re holding, I think said there was tens of hours of footage and 10 people. We were never told, but just one person.”

Gov. Jim Justice later acknowledged to Johnson about the potential for more victims and lawsuits.

In all, four lawsuits have been filed. Those attorneys appeared in court Thursday.

The focus -- a State Police request to consolidate the cases for the sharing of evidence. Jacob Layne, an attorney representing State Police, stressed the need for efficiency.

“The underlying factual scenarios of when the camera was placed and who it captured will be at issue, I believe, in every one of these cases,” he told the court.

Josh Miller, of Wheeling firm Toriseva Law, objected, claiming his client’s case is unique.

“Many people were videoed in different times, different situations of employment actually at the State Police campus,” he argued. “We don’t know where all the videos were, we don’t know where all of the computers were that saved those videos.”

Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard granted the state’s request, while giving plaintiffs broad reach to seek answers.

Troy Giatras, who represents another plaintiff, Johnson its justice that his clients deserve.

“What do you think the cost is going to be to taxpayers,” Johnson asked.

“What’s the fair value stealing somebody’s privacy?” Giatras asked. “What’s the fair value of stealing somebody’s innocence? What’s the fair value of stealing somebody’s interest that says, ‘I felt safe and I no longer feel safe when I went there?’”

Now it’s up to the individual attorneys to work out a schedule for sharing that evidence.

Despite Thursday’s hearing, the potential remains for additional lawsuits.

As for the State Police, it has changed leadership, modified its operations, offered counseling and extended an apology since the allegations surfaced.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.