Crews on scene of crash involving school bus

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Friday afternoon of a crash involving a school bus, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

EMS crews were just arriving on the scene minutes ago. The crash was reported around 3:55 p.m. at Norway Avenue and Smith Drive.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

West Virginia State Police also are on the scene, as well as firefighters with the Barboursville and Green Valley fire departments.

We have a crew headed that way.

