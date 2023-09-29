Detour to help traffic flow following Marshall homecoming game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Police Department is working to ensure traffic moves smoothly before and after the Marshall Thundering Herd’s Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 30.

All fans driving to the game are advised to avoid Hal Greer Boulevard due to construction. Fans driving to the game from Interstate 64 should use the 17th Street West or 29th Street exits.

After the game, officers will detour traffic onto U.S. 60 at two key intersections. At Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue, all traffic will be directed to continue westbound on 3rd Avenue/U.S. 60 West to access I-64 at the 17th Street West interchange. At 20th Street and 5th Avenue, all traffic will be directed to continue eastbound on 5th Avenue/U.S. 60 East to access I-64 at the 29th Street interchange.

