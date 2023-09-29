Doctors say screaming at football games can damage your vocal cords

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So many of us have woken up hoarse the day after cheering on our team.

As fans get ready to cheer on the Thundering Herd for homecoming, they may also be getting ready to be missing a voice come Sunday morning.

“You’re yelling and screaming for your favorite team, and that bangs the vocal cords together,” said Dr. Mark Sheridan, head and neck surgeon for Valley Health Systems. He says there is a medical reason for your that frog in your throat after a big game.

“That yelling and screaming is like repetitive lifting weights on your arms, you get sore and tired,” Sheridan said. “Then you’re breathing in all that air, depending on the season you have allergies, cold air, or rainy weather, that all affects the throat.”

Screaming at a football game can cause problems beyond a tired voice. You can get what’s called screamer’s nodules, which are like calluses on your vocal cords.

“It causes a little bit of a bleeding in your vocal cords, it’ll swell up with irritation and you’ll get a lump down there, the vocal cords don’t hit right, and you’re hoarse,” Sheridan said.

Telling you to not scream at a football game, much easier said than done. But there are ways you can help the cause.

“Hydrate before, hydrate during, hydrate after,” Sheridan said. “You go home, breathing in steam, and voice rest.”

You can try to save the yelling for the big plays, or just try to help yourself with some aftercare.

“You’re yelling for your team,” Sheridan said. “I get it, I’m a fan!”

A head up for tailgaters: Sheridan says drinking alcohol can make you even more hoarse after the game.

