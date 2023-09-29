Doctors say screaming at football games can damage your vocal cords

Doctors say screaming at football games can damage your vocal cords
Doctors say screaming at football games can damage your vocal cords(WSAZ Staff)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So many of us have woken up hoarse the day after cheering on our team.

As fans get ready to cheer on the Thundering Herd for homecoming, they may also be getting ready to be missing a voice come Sunday morning.

“You’re yelling and screaming for your favorite team, and that bangs the vocal cords together,” said Dr. Mark Sheridan, head and neck surgeon for Valley Health Systems. He says there is a medical reason for your that frog in your throat after a big game.

“That yelling and screaming is like repetitive lifting weights on your arms, you get sore and tired,” Sheridan said. “Then you’re breathing in all that air, depending on the season you have allergies, cold air, or rainy weather, that all affects the throat.”

Screaming at a football game can cause problems beyond a tired voice. You can get what’s called screamer’s nodules, which are like calluses on your vocal cords.

“It causes a little bit of a bleeding in your vocal cords, it’ll swell up with irritation and you’ll get a lump down there, the vocal cords don’t hit right, and you’re hoarse,” Sheridan said.

Telling you to not scream at a football game, much easier said than done. But there are ways you can help the cause.

“Hydrate before, hydrate during, hydrate after,” Sheridan said. “You go home, breathing in steam, and voice rest.”

You can try to save the yelling for the big plays, or just try to help yourself with some aftercare.

“You’re yelling for your team,” Sheridan said. “I get it, I’m a fan!”

A head up for tailgaters: Sheridan says drinking alcohol can make you even more hoarse after the game.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Fire destroys apartment building

Latest News

World Heart Day with KDMC
World Heart Day with KDMC
Trending toys for Christmas
Trending toys for Christmas
Wings with lemon garlic parm
Wings with lemon garlic parm
Blanton Chiropractic
Blanton Chiropractic