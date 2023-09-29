First load of pumpkins delivered to Kenova Pumpkin House

The Kenova Pumpkin House will be ready to go in late October for visitors!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Kenova Pumpkin House is starting to get everything ready!

The first load of pumpkins were dropped off Thursday.

Farmer Jason Ekers from Rocky Knob Farm grew the pumpkins.

He brought in 3,000 pumpkins yesterday.

You can volunteer later this month to help scoop the pumpkin guts and carve them.

They all go on display the last week of October along with the C-K Autumnfest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Fire destroys apartment building

Latest News

Living Well Aesthetics | SKINVIVE
Living Well Aesthetics | SKINVIVE
How to deal with robotexts
How to deal with robotexts
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Camp Landing Entertainment District
Camp Landing Entertainment District
Gas Tank Getaway | Woodland Cemetery Historic Walk
Gas Tank Getaway | Woodland Cemetery Historic Walk