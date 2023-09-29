Glenn’s Sporting Goods gears up for Marshall University’s homecoming weekend

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You’ll see a lot of green around Huntington this weekend as Marshall University celebrates homecoming.

Paul Robateau and Mandy Brumfield from Glenn’s Sporting Goods stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how they’ve been helping the community get their green on - for more 50 years.

