Glenn’s Sporting Goods gears up for Marshall University’s homecoming weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You’ll see a lot of green around Huntington this weekend as Marshall University celebrates homecoming.

Paul Robateau and Mandy Brumfield from Glenn’s Sporting Goods stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how they’ve been helping the community get their green on - for more 50 years.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.