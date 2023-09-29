Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Fire destroys apartment building

Latest News

FIRED UP FRIDAY Cabell Midland High School (2)
Cabell Midland Fired Up Friday
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home