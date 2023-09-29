Herd shoots from downtown

Amid a backdrop of downtown buildings, MU's men’s and women’s basketball programs took to the great outdoors Thursday night for the Hoops in Huntington event.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Amid a backdrop of downtown buildings, Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball programs took to the great outdoors Thursday night for the Hoops in Huntington event.

New women’s head coach Kim Caldwell said she was overwhelmed by the turnout from the community.

The players took part in skills competitions and 3-point shooting contests.

Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears implemented the event last year and this marks the second year it was held adjacent to Pullman Square.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
Rollover semi crash closes part of W.Va. Turnpike for hours
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Silver alert canceled; missing man located
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Fire destroys apartment building

Latest News

Hoops in Huntington goes downtown
Hoops in Huntington goes downtown
Team of the Week | Portsmouth West Senators
Team of the Week | Portsmouth West
Busy Monday for Marshall
Herd beats Va Tech