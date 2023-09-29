Herd shoots from downtown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Amid a backdrop of downtown buildings, Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball programs took to the great outdoors Thursday night for the Hoops in Huntington event.

New women’s head coach Kim Caldwell said she was overwhelmed by the turnout from the community.

The players took part in skills competitions and 3-point shooting contests.

Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears implemented the event last year and this marks the second year it was held adjacent to Pullman Square.

