How to deal with robotexts

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For decades, people have been battling robocalls, but scammers, schemers and criminals have found a new avenue to try to dupe people: robotexts.  

There is a way to fight it: A one-touch feature AT&T is using to help protect against those unwanted spam texts.

Whether someone is an iOS or Android user doesn’t matter, it is quicker and easier than ever – all it takes is one touch.

