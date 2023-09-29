How to deal with robotexts
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
For decades, people have been battling robocalls, but scammers, schemers and criminals have found a new avenue to try to dupe people: robotexts.
There is a way to fight it: A one-touch feature AT&T is using to help protect against those unwanted spam texts.
Whether someone is an iOS or Android user doesn’t matter, it is quicker and easier than ever – all it takes is one touch.
Click here to visit AT&T.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.