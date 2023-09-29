Kanawha County Circuit Judge passes away

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit passed away Friday after an extended illness.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit passed away Friday after an extended illness.(Kanawha County Commission)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia lost a dedicated public servant Friday.

According to the the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit passed away Friday after an extended illness.

Commissioners say Tabit was appointed to Kanawha County Circuit Court in 2014, replacing retired Judge Paul Zakaib.

“Judge Tabit was an excellent member of her community,” the Commission said in a release. “She was committed to public service. Her experience, integrity and character spoke for herself. She was a great leader and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.”

The Kanawha County Commission said it will lower the West Virginia state flag to half staff in Judge Tabit’s honor.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Judge Joanna Tabit. Judge Tabit lit up any room with her presence. Her positive spirit was infectious. And her love of the law, this community, her many friends and—more than anything—her beloved family knew no bounds. I have ordered city flags lowered to half staff in honor of Judge Tabit who personified public service.”

