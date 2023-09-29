Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease has been found in “a limited area” of Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Mountain Health, the hospital’s parent company, released that information Friday.

According to the CDC, Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) called Legionnaires’ disease. Legionella bacteria can also cause a less serious illness called Pontiac fever.

Mountain Health released the following statement Friday:

“As part of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient safety, Cabell Huntington Hospital is informing our community that Legionella bacteria have been detected in a limited area of our facility. Immediate actions were taken to address this issue and ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff. After a probable case of illness due to Legionella was recently reported, we contacted the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and WV Bureau of Public Health. In coordination with public health officials, we performed environmental assessments according to CDC Guidelines. As a result of those assessments, enhanced filtration is being added to sink faucets and shower heads as a preventative measure.

“We want to reassure our community that patient safety remains our top priority. Our hospital is fully operational, and we are taking all necessary steps to evaluate and prevent any risk of Legionella exposure.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.